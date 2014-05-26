Ep 01 Inner City Slick

The Backyard Blitz team turned an overgrown backyard into an inspirational garden in just one weekend. The plan was to create a functional and attractive backyard that looked great all year round. Landscape designer Colin Brown drew up a plan which included decomposed granite and sleeper paving, bold new fences and clever use of screening plants.
