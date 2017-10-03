Don’s Expert Answers: Will Tiger Grass Grow in these conditions?

Question From:

Carmen Guilhaus in Adelaide, Adelaide South Australia

Nature of problem:

Will Tiger Grass Grow in these conditions?

Type of Plant (if known):

Tiger Grass

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

none

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy – close to beach

How often do you water the plant:

N/A

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

5 in summer

How long since you planted it:

N/A

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/A

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

N/A

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Don. I want to plant Tiger Grass next to my front (west facing) fence to screen off large two storey homes across the street. On the footpath in front of the fence is a huge Holm Oak tree which drops tons of leaves, flowers and nuts into my yard.

Would the Tiger Grass grow in these conditions. The area gets about 5 hours of sun in the summer, but in the winter trees next door and the oak cast shadows across the yard in the afternoon.

If this is not suitable, would bamboo work?

Many thanks

Carmen

Answer:

I’m not really sure Carmen. A better approach is to walk around your block looking for a plant that does what you want in your area. Ask the owners what it is, or take a sample to the local nursery for ID. Buy some of these plants. Then, install an irrigation system and a timer to keep the area well watered. This should work. Don

Comments