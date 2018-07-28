Don’s Expert Answers: what varieties of can banksia grow in hot humid climate

Question From:

douglas, douglas Queensland

what varieties of can banksia grow in hot humid climate

banksia

Answer:

Hi Mansoon, Many banksias will grow in the Toowoomba area: The big bad banksia man (B. serrata), the coastal banksia (B. integrifolia) and B. spinulosa. Your local nursery or garden club is, however, the best guide to the most suitable varieties for your area. Don