Don’s Expert Answers: what climber to grow in a dry climate

Question From:
gary oneal in BLACKALL, BLACKALL Queensland
Nature of problem:
what climber to grow in a dry climate
Type of Plant (if known):
n/a
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
n/a
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
n/a
How often do you water the plant:
n/a
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
n/a
How long since you planted it:
n/a
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
no
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
no
What other treatments have you given the plant:
no
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
don
i live in central west qld. what is the best fence climber to grow in our dry climate.
thanks
garty oneal
Answer:
Hi Gary, You can’t beat bougainvilleas for this job. Don