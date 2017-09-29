Don’s Expert Answers: what climber to grow in a dry climate

Question From:

gary oneal in BLACKALL, BLACKALL Queensland

what climber to grow in a dry climate

i live in central west qld. what is the best fence climber to grow in our dry climate.

thanks

garty oneal

Hi Gary, You can’t beat bougainvilleas for this job. Don

