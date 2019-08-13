Don’s Expert Answers: Weeping sap(?) from trunk of lemon tree. Southport QLD

Question From:

in Southport, Southport Queensland

Nature of problem:

Weeping sap(?) from trunk of lemon tree. Southport QLD

Type of Plant (if known):

Lemon tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Honey coloured ‘ooze, from trunk of lemon tree. Does not have a raised growth. Ooze comes directly from trunk. About 15 years old, good fruit producer.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Use a moisture meter to schedule.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day, starting in morning.

How long since you planted it:

15 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

With lemon trace elements, My Lemon

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Lime directly to trunk. Pruning every 2 years.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Is not suffering from wasp infestation.

Answer:

Hi Dominic; the bad news first: with the modern understocks, the lifespan of a lemon (and most citrus) trees is about 15 years, due to long term graft incompatibility. Having said that, your tree almost certainly has a fungal trunk and root disease called Phytophthora. Maybe you can save it by treating it with Yates Anti Rot. Chances of recovery are about 10%. Don