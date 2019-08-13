Don’s Expert Answers: Weeping sap(?) from trunk of lemon tree. Southport QLD

Question From:
in Southport, Southport Queensland
Nature of problem:
Weeping sap(?) from trunk of lemon tree. Southport QLD
Type of Plant (if known):
Lemon tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Honey coloured ‘ooze, from trunk of lemon tree. Does not have a raised growth. Ooze comes directly from trunk. About 15 years old, good fruit producer.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Use a moisture meter to schedule.
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day, starting in morning.
How long since you planted it:
15 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
With lemon trace elements, My Lemon
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Lime directly to trunk. Pruning every 2 years.
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Is not suffering from wasp infestation.
Answer:
Hi Dominic; the bad news first: with the modern understocks, the lifespan of a lemon (and most citrus) trees is about 15 years, due to long term graft incompatibility. Having said that, your tree almost certainly has a fungal trunk and root disease called Phytophthora. Maybe you can save it by treating it with Yates Anti Rot. Chances of recovery are about 10%. Don