Don’s Expert Answers: Tree recommendations

Phoebe Richard in MERRIWA, MERRIWA New South Wales

Tree recommendations

Tree

No illness

Mostly clay, bit sandy

Needs to be drought tolerant

Full sun

0

0

Outdoors

In ground

None

We have recently built a house in what was a paddock. It is a very exposed site and I want to plant some very fast growing evergreen trees for shade and to screen out the neighbours who are building overlooking our house. They need to have dense foliage for this. The trees will be in full sun, need to be frost tolerant, drought tolerant and we are on top of a windy hill. They closest trees will be around 4-5metres from our house so we need medium height trees – 5-8metres tall. We need to plant around 10 trees and I'd like to plant a variety of different types to add some interest. Can you provide some recommendations please?

Answer:

Hi Phoebe, Your best bet is to get local knowledge about the best trees for your area. Walk around your area looking for a suitable tree and ask the home owners what it is. Only locals will know what plants do wellin your area: perhaps ask at the local nursery too. Don

