Don’s Expert Answers: The inaccurate information in your Tenterfield Terrier “information” sheet.

The inaccurate information in your Tenterfield Terrier “information” sheet.

Tenterfield Terrier

Tail docking has been banned in South Australia and probably other states for some years.

Other Comments:

The Tenterfield Terrier “information” sheet is inaccurate and misleading stating the majority of them have their tails docked. Tail docking has been banned in South Australia for some years. Probably also banned for years in other states too. In fact Tenterfield Terrier’s have a natural Bob tail occuring in some dogs. It shows and is proved in DNA testing.

Also the “shivering” “tremors” comments are plain rubbish. They shiver when they are cold or terrified, just like any other dog. They feel the cold given their short coat.

You are quite correct about tail docking Travelmad. This entry on Tenterfield Terriers is not one that we wrote and I am unsure how our privacy has been breached. Burkes Backyard has strongly opposed tail docking for over 30 years. We will change this entry ASAP.

However we are even more opposed to “bob tails”. Bob tails are created by a mutation which shortens the tails in dogs carrying one copy of this gene. If two copies of the gene are carried by a puppy it will die. If you mate two bob-tailed Tenterfield Terriers together, 25% of the puppy foetuses will die in the womb.

Some bob-tailed dogs are also born without an anus, causing them to be euthanased. The Tenterfield Terrier club urgently needs to commission a university to do research into bob tails in their breed. Don Burke Tenterfield Terrier Patron.