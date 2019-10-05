Don’s Expert Answers: Thank you!

Question From:

in Rose Park, Adelaide South Australia

Nature of problem:

Thank you!

Type of Plant (if known):

Preserving olives

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Na

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Na

How often do you water the plant:

Na

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Na

How long since you planted it:

Na

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Na

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Na

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Na

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I just want to thank you for the instructions on how to pick, prepare and preserve olives in jars. I planted my first olive tree (Kalimanta) and after just two years I harvested enough for 4 standard jars of olives. I like them just as they turn from green to black so I followed the instructions for black olives. They are The Best olives! Thank you so much for such good instructions. I’ve bought two more trees; one for oil which I’ll make with my neighbour; and another for the olives themselves. They’re also such decorative trees.

Thanks again

Mary

Answer:

Thanks Mary for the feedback. Over the years we tried to make people happier in their Backyards – never accepting money from anyone to change our message. Your happiness is our reward. Don