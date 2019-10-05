Don’s Expert Answers: Thank you!

Question From:
Rose Park, Adelaide South Australia
Thank you!
Preserving olives
Na
Na
Na
Na
Na
Na
Outdoor
Na
Na
I just want to thank you for the instructions on how to pick, prepare and preserve olives in jars. I planted my first olive tree (Kalimanta) and after just two years I harvested enough for 4 standard jars of olives. I like them just as they turn from green to black so I followed the instructions for black olives. They are The Best olives! Thank you so much for such good instructions. I’ve bought two more trees; one for oil which I’ll make with my neighbour; and another for the olives themselves. They’re also such decorative trees.
Thanks again
Mary
Answer:
Thanks Mary for the feedback. Over the years we tried to make people happier in their Backyards – never accepting money from anyone to change our message. Your happiness is our reward. Don