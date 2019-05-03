Don’s Expert Answers: Sparse leaves

Question From:
Louise Korte in Mitchell Park , SA South Australia
Nature of problem:
Sparse leaves
Type of Plant (if known):
Magnolia little gem
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Leaves only on tips branches
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Loam and mulch mixed in. Recently pea straw mixed on top
How often do you water the plant:
3 times week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Most of the day. Has scatted shade from large trees in neighboring yards
How long since you planted it:
4-5 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Mushroom compost soon after planting
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Seasol
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
These were transplanted from another persons yard, maybe they weren’t watered enough before we got them not sure… Is it possible to get new leaves growing back on sparse branches?
Answer:
Hi Louise, that magnolia is winding down to die. You can save it (maybe) by transplanting it in August. Maybe the soil is water-repelling, so the water is not getting to the roots. When you dig it up, check to see how dry the root ball is. If dry, dunk it in a solution of Saturaid, plant it, then pour the rest of the Saturaid/water onto the soil around the plant. It needs full sun for most of the day. Don