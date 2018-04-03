Don’s Expert Answers: Rural proprty needing shade for horses. No access to water

Question From:

Nanette Hollis in Baskerville, Baskerville Western Australia

Looking for trees to plant for shade on horse property. Fast growing and drought resistant. Prefer deciduous

Answer:

Hi Nanette, There is no way that I could answer that question. You need to ask local people like farmers or nursery people, what trees survive there, and you need to get a water-carrying device to take water to the plant/s in your car or trailer. You also need to construct a secure fence around each tree. Ideally about 3m X 3m wide, and 2m tall. If you don’t do this the horse/s will eat or destroy the tree/s. Good luck, Don