Don’s Expert Answers: Rural proprty needing shade for horses. No access to water

Question From:
Nanette Hollis in Baskerville, Baskerville Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Rural proprty needing shade for horses. No access to water
Type of Plant (if known):
No 0lant yet.
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
When it rains
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun
How long since you planted it:
Not planted
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Not planted
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Looking for trees to plant for shade on horse property. Fast growing and drought resistant. Prefer deciduous
Answer:
Hi Nanette, There is no way that I could answer that question. You need to ask local people like farmers or nursery people, what trees survive there, and you need to get a water-carrying device to take water to the plant/s in your car or trailer. You also need to construct a secure fence around each tree. Ideally about 3m X 3m wide, and 2m tall. If you don’t do this the horse/s will eat or destroy the tree/s. Good luck, Don