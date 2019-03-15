Don’s Expert Answers: Rare Camellia price

Question From:

Pam Woods in Mornington, Mornington Peninsula Victoria

Nature of problem:

Rare Camellia price

Type of Plant (if known):

Camellia Reticulata (Dr. Clifford Parks)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No symptons

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting Mix

How often do you water the plant:

Every few days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

1/2 day – few hours afternoon

How long since you planted it:

Never

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes – osmocote for pots

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Healthy

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Have a Rare Camellia Reticulata (Dr Clifford Parks) in a large pot – size 1.35 from top of pot –

any idea what these are worth these days

Answer:

Hi Pam, I suggest that you ask Camellia Grove Nursery at Glenorie – they are very helpful. Reticulatas are not as much sought after as they were 30 years ago. Please send a photo to Camellia Grove, or better still, take the photo with you when you go there. Stand beside the camellia as the photo as it is being taken (for scale). Good luck, Don