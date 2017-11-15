Don’s Expert Answers: Powdery Mildew

Question From:

Michelle in Wareemba , Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Powdery Mildew

Type of Plant (if known):

Crepe Myrtle

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

White on leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Not very often

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12hrs

How long since you planted it:

Tree is about 40 years old

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Michelle, Spray it with Eco Fungicide – which is basically baking powder. IE very very safe. For the future, only buy the newer Crepe Myrtle varieties that are powdery mildew resistant (eg the Indian Summer series). Don

Comments