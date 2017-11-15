Don’s Expert Answers: Powdery Mildew

Question From:
Michelle in Wareemba , Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Powdery Mildew
Type of Plant (if known):
Crepe Myrtle
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
White on leaves
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Not very often
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
12hrs
How long since you planted it:
Tree is about 40 years old
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Michelle, Spray it with Eco Fungicide – which is basically baking powder. IE very very safe. For the future, only buy the newer Crepe Myrtle varieties that are powdery mildew resistant (eg the Indian Summer series). Don