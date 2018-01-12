Don’s Expert Answers: Plant and leaves completely eaten

Question From:

Elizabeth Crombie in Taigum, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Plant and leaves completely eaten

Type of Plant (if known):

Abutilon Chines Lantern

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Stripped of flowers and foliage

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

General potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

Watering system every 3 days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4-6

How long since you planted it:

3 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Also eating lemon tree leaves and yesterday, today and tomorrow leaves. Just found a locust or grasshopper on one-could it be that???

Answer:

Hi Elizabeth, this could well be locusts or grasshoppers. There are often plagues of these insects in the Brisbane area. i suggest that you ask at your local nursery or hardware store: they usually are bombarded with people wanting treatments for their plants during plagues. Good luck,

Don