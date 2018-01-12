Don’s Expert Answers: Plant and leaves completely eaten

Question From:
Elizabeth Crombie in Taigum, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Plant and leaves completely eaten
Type of Plant (if known):
Abutilon Chines Lantern
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Stripped of flowers and foliage
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
General potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
Watering system every 3 days
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
4-6
How long since you planted it:
3 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Also eating lemon tree leaves and yesterday, today and tomorrow leaves. Just found a locust or grasshopper on one-could it be that???
Answer:
Hi Elizabeth, this could well be locusts or grasshoppers. There are often plagues of these insects in the Brisbane area. i suggest that you ask at your local nursery or hardware store: they usually are bombarded with people wanting treatments for their plants during plagues. Good luck,
Don