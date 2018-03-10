Don’s Expert Answers: Pear tree disorder

Question From:

Adrian in Jeparit, Jeparit Victoria

Nature of problem:

Pear tree disorder

Type of Plant (if known):

Pear Tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Poor growth and leaf colour

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam clay, PH approx 8

How often do you water the plant:

2 per week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

summer 12+

How long since you planted it:

4 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes, osmocote fruit tree blend

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Wondering what is causing this growth on pear tree, it fruited well first two year but the last two years no fruit, small number of flowers and this discolored growth and then burnt off leaf appearance.

Answer:

Hi Adrian, This appears to be some sort of toxicity problem. It could be due to spraying the herbicide glyphosate (eg Zero or Roundup) nearby, or it could be toxic amounts of fertiliser or even swamping with too much water. The chances of recovery are quite small. I would wait a few months, then replace it if it doesn’t get better. Don