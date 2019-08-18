Don’s Expert Answers: One of my jacarandas is brown; the other is perfect?

Question From:

in LOS ANGELES, LOS ANGELES International

Nature of problem:

One of my jacarandas is brown; the other is perfect?

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Very few blooms and now foliage is brown in summer

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Never

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

At least 20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

After years of good health, one of my two Jacs has suddenly gone brown. This winter had good rain, and I’ve never watered it in my 20 years here. I wish I could show you a leaf to check for disease, but they’re all gone.

Answer:

It appears to be dead. I would water it well with a sprinkler and wait 4 weeks – then, if you see no new growth, off with its head. It might have been poisoned, you could have a gas leak in the soil, or something else. The photo is too unspecific for me to be able to say any more. Don