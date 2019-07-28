Don’s Expert Answers: Not thriving after a few months to settle in & being well watered

Question From:

in Baringa , Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Not thriving after a few months to settle in & being well watered

Type of Plant (if known):

Star jasmine

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not thriving, even new growth looks unhealthy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

General potting mix when planted

How often do you water the plant:

At least twice a week. More often when first planted

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

24. Mostly full sun

How long since you planted it:

1 yr

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No. Please advise

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors in basket on fence

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Basket on fence

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None. Please advise

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Any advice welcomed please. Attachment didn’t work. Please email me & I can reply with photos attached. Thanks

Answer:

Thanks for sending in the photos, is it Rachel? Star Jasmine is an incredibly hardy plant, but you have pushed it beyond its limits. The basket is made of porous fibre and it is way too small to hold enough water for the plant. It would dry out on a hot day in minutes after watering. Plant it in the ground below where it is and train it up the fence on wire. Don