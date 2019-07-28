Don’s Expert Answers: Not thriving after a few months to settle in & being well watered

Question From:
in Baringa , Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Not thriving after a few months to settle in & being well watered
Type of Plant (if known):
Star jasmine
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Not thriving, even new growth looks unhealthy
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
General potting mix when planted
How often do you water the plant:
At least twice a week. More often when first planted
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
24. Mostly full sun
How long since you planted it:
1 yr
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No. Please advise
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors in basket on fence
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Basket on fence
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None. Please advise
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Any advice welcomed please. Attachment didn’t work. Please email me & I can reply with photos attached. Thanks
Answer:
Thanks for sending in the photos, is it Rachel? Star Jasmine is an incredibly hardy plant, but you have pushed it beyond its limits. The basket is made of porous fibre and it is way too small to hold enough water for the plant. It would dry out on a hot day in minutes after watering. Plant it in the ground below where it is and train it up the fence on wire. Don