Don’s Expert Answers: Not a problem , a query. See below in comments window

Question From:

Annalisa Orselli Dickson in inglewood, perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Not a problem , a query. See below in comments window

Type of Plant (if known):

punica granatum

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

shedding/ not shedding leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

once a week in summer

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

eastern south position

How long since you planted it:

about 15 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

never

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have two small trees, planted at about the same time, close to each other. I am baffled because one is deciduous and always sheds its leaves, the other never does. They are both healthy, and very productive. They come from two different nurseries. Are there two different varieties?Perhaps a male and a female tree?

Answer:

Hi Annalisa, Thanks for sending the photo – it helps so much. I assume that both are pomegranates. Pomegranates do lose their leaves in winter, but some varieties lose more leaves than others. Some varieties lose no leaves at all in warm climates like Perth. BUT your fruit are splitting – this is due to drying out and then getting lots of water. More even watering will fix this – water both plants once a week with a sprinkler during the warm months. Don