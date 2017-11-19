Don’s Expert Answers: No problem

Question From:
Jennie Bellamy in NABOWLA, Launceston Tasmania
Nature of problem:
No problem
Type of Plant (if known):
Agave?
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
None
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Loam
How often do you water the plant:
Rarely
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day
How long since you planted it:
2 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Am unsure as to what the growth in the centre is as it has pink flower type growths extruding from it as well.
Answer:
Hi Jennie, Yes it appears to be a variegated Agave and the central growth is its main flower spike, with smaller flower shoots around the sides. Don