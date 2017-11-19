Don’s Expert Answers: No problem

Question From:

Jennie Bellamy in NABOWLA, Launceston Tasmania

Nature of problem:

No problem

Type of Plant (if known):

Agave?

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Loam

How often do you water the plant:

Rarely

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

2 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Am unsure as to what the growth in the centre is as it has pink flower type growths extruding from it as well.

Answer:

Hi Jennie, Yes it appears to be a variegated Agave and the central growth is its main flower spike, with smaller flower shoots around the sides. Don

