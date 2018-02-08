Don’s Expert Answers: No Problem

Question From:

Cliff Payne in Champion Lakes , Perth Australian Capital Territory

No Problem

I have been told that this is a Lilly Pilly

None

Potting mix

5 mins 3 x week

Semi shade

4 years

Sea sol

Outdoor

Pot

None

Don, would you please identify this plant. It has never flowered.

Answer:

Hi Cliff, I really need flowers to make a solid identification. It is definitely not either a tree or a lillypilly. Maybe it could be a climber like Vinca which has blue/purple flowers when grown in a bit more sunlight. Don