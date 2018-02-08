Don’s Expert Answers: No Problem

Question From:
Cliff Payne in Champion Lakes , Perth Australian Capital Territory
Nature of problem:
No Problem
Type of Plant (if known):
I have been told that this is a Lilly Pilly
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
None
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
5 mins 3 x week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Semi shade
How long since you planted it:
4 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Sea sol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Don, would you please identify this plant. It has never flowered.
Answer:
Hi Cliff, I really need flowers to make a solid identification. It is definitely not either a tree or a lillypilly. Maybe it could be a climber like Vinca which has blue/purple flowers when grown in a bit more sunlight. Don