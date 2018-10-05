Don’s Expert Answers: Nil

Question From:

Helen Gordon in SCARNESS, SCARNESS Queensland

Nil

Nil

Nil

Potting Mix

Nil

4

NIl

NIl

Outdoors

Pot

Nil

I am wanting to grow dwarf fruit trees and am not sure what size pot(depth) I should buy

could you please help

Answer:

Hi Helen, In general, fruit trees in pots do not produce significant amounts of fruit. Maybe finger limes, Kaffir limes and cumquats are nearly OK, but the rest are all but useless. For the three mentioned citrus varieties, pots close to 1m in diameter are needed. Don