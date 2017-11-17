Don’s Expert Answers: Name this plant

Can you please tel me the name of this plant

Answer:
Hi Thomas, In general it is impossible to ID plants by their looking at leaves – botanists use the flowers & fruit to ID plants. However, the silvery, confetti-sized greyish dots on the leaves which are caused by a native fly, ID the plant as Pittosporum undulatum aka native daphne. This plant is a native plant but it has thrived in moist, polluted areas and is now a weed in many areas. Don

