Don’s Expert Answers: Name this plant

Question From:
Thomas Caruana in Roxnurgh Park, Hume Victoria
Nature of problem:
Name this plant
Type of Plant (if known):
?
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
?
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
?
How often do you water the plant:
?
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
?
How long since you planted it:
?
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
?
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
?
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
?
What other treatments have you given the plant:
?
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Can you please tel me the name of this plant
Answer:
Hi Thomas, In general it is impossible to ID plants by their looking at leaves – botanists use the flowers & fruit to ID plants. However, the silvery, confetti-sized greyish dots on the leaves which are caused by a native fly, ID the plant as Pittosporum undulatum aka native daphne. This plant is a native plant but it has thrived in moist, polluted areas and is now a weed in many areas. Don