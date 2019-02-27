Don’s Expert Answers: N/a

Question From:
Solara in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales
Nature of problem:
N/a
Type of Plant (if known):
?
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
N/a
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
N/a
How often do you water the plant:
N/a
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
N/a
How long since you planted it:
N/a
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
N/a
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
N/a
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Could you please let me know the name of this native tree which is growing near where I live. It is about 8 feet tall and is fairly wide-spread and is flowering right now.
I’m excited that I’ve managed to strike one seed but it is growing incredibly slowly. I’ve given it some blood & bone so hopefully that will help it grow.
Any tips for assisting its growth would be appreciated. Thank you.
Regards
Solara
Answer:
Hi Solara, This is Calliandra tweedii (sometimes called the Powder Puff shrub). No tips as it is easy to grow, just full sun and weekly watering. Don