Don’s Expert Answers: N/a

Solara in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

Could you please let me know the name of this native tree which is growing near where I live. It is about 8 feet tall and is fairly wide-spread and is flowering right now.

I’m excited that I’ve managed to strike one seed but it is growing incredibly slowly. I’ve given it some blood & bone so hopefully that will help it grow.

Any tips for assisting its growth would be appreciated. Thank you.

Regards

Solara

Answer:

Hi Solara, This is Calliandra tweedii (sometimes called the Powder Puff shrub). No tips as it is easy to grow, just full sun and weekly watering. Don