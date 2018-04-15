Don’s Expert Answers: my yucca has multiple side shoots up its trunk. Can I cut the offshoots out and plant them?

Question From:

patricia Sumner in Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar International

Nature of problem:

my yucca has multiple side shoots up its trunk. Can I cut the offshoots out and plant them?

Type of Plant (if known):

Yukka

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

black cotton

How often do you water the plant:

once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

min 8 hours

How long since you planted it:

20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

never

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Pat, The offshoots will probably grow. (Usually new yucca plants are grown from cut off bits of main stem.) Cut them off flush with the stem, and put them into potting mix. You may see little growth till Spring. Don