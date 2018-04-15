Don’s Expert Answers: my yucca has multiple side shoots up its trunk. Can I cut the offshoots out and plant them?

Question From:
patricia Sumner in Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar International
my yucca has multiple side shoots up its trunk. Can I cut the offshoots out and plant them?
Yukka
no illness
black cotton
once a week
min 8 hours
20 years
never
outdoors
ground
none
Hi Pat, The offshoots will probably grow. (Usually new yucca plants are grown from cut off bits of main stem.) Cut them off flush with the stem, and put them into potting mix. You may see little growth till Spring. Don