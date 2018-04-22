Don’s Expert Answers: Magnolia little gem partially dried, grows only on one side

Question From:

Galit Bailey in Kallaroo , Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Magnolia little gem partially dried, grows only on one side

Type of Plant (if known):

Magnolia Little gem

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Magnolia little gem partially dried, grows only on one side, despite the fact trees next to it doing ok

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Fertilizer potting mix laid in October – not sure type of soil but area is coastal

How often do you water the plant:

3 times per week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Msanny 3/4 of the time

How long since you planted it:

7 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Once per year wirh general tree fertilizer

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Mulching

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

See photo- these two magnolia trees to the left do not seem to grow as well as the three trees tomtheir right. The branches from which there is no growth are completely dry. We live close to the coast in Perth. Can you assist..

Thanks

Galit

Answer:

Hi Ghalit, The usual cause of this sort of dieback in Magnolia grandiflora varieties is lack of water. So dig a few small holes in the soil around each of the sick plants to see if it is dry. Soil can remain dry even after watering. If it is dry you need to use a soil wetting agent such as Scotts Everydrop. I would remove both sick plants and check out the soil very carefully. Re-wet it and put two new Little Gems in those positions. Good luck, Don.