Don’s Expert Answers: Leaves covering Leucospermum shrub have gone yellow around the outside with green vein-like in the middle (pic).

Question From:

in Subiaco, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Leaves covering Leucospermum shrub have gone yellow around the outside with green vein-like in the middle (pic).

Type of Plant (if known):

Leucospermum

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves covering Leucospermum shrub have gone yellow around the outside with green vein-like in the middle (pic).

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy soil removed and replaced with a Landscape mix many moons ago.

How often do you water the plant:

Maybe every 2nd or 3rd day in summer. Different for other seasons.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

14ish

How long since you planted it:

8 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Fertilized twice a year (Autumn, Spring) with Scotts Osmocote® Plus Trace Element for Native Gardens.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Liquid Seasol or powerfeed maybe once in a blue moon 😀

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Leaves covering Leucospermum shrub have gone yellow around the outside with green vein-like in the middle (pic).

Answer:

Thanks for sending a good photo. It looks like phosphorus toxicity: probably from over-fertilising. Water it deeply and don’t ever fertilise it again. They do best in unfertilised soils. Sadly this yellow leaf problem may be with you forever. Don