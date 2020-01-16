Don’s Expert Answers: Leaves covering Leucospermum shrub have gone yellow around the outside with green vein-like in the middle (pic).

Question From:
in Subiaco, Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Leaves covering Leucospermum shrub have gone yellow around the outside with green vein-like in the middle (pic).
Type of Plant (if known):
Leucospermum
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy soil removed and replaced with a Landscape mix many moons ago.
How often do you water the plant:
Maybe every 2nd or 3rd day in summer. Different for other seasons.
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
14ish
How long since you planted it:
8 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Fertilized twice a year (Autumn, Spring) with Scotts Osmocote® Plus Trace Element for Native Gardens.
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Liquid Seasol or powerfeed maybe once in a blue moon 😀
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Thanks for sending a good photo. It looks like phosphorus toxicity: probably from over-fertilising. Water it deeply and don’t ever fertilise it again. They do best in unfertilised soils. Sadly this yellow leaf problem may be with you forever. Don