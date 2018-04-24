Don’s Expert Answers: Jacaranda tree next to retaining wall

Question From:

Renu in Highgate hill, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Jacaranda tree next to retaining wall

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacarnda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Non

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Maybe clay not sure

How often do you water the plant:

I don’t water it at all

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Afternoon sun

How long since you planted it:

Not sure as it was already there when I bought the property

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Non

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

We bought this land and built house on it. Our neighbors ( apartment block) has got a jacaranda tree on their land just next to our fence( it was earlier by them pruned and cut and poisoned to stop the growth and the purpose of keeping it was to act as retainer on their side) Being a steep sloped land we had to build retaining wall next to the tree at our property to bring up the garden and pool. I am worried that the jacarnda tree is very close to our wall and started to grow again. The roots might damage our retaining wall.

Answer:

Hi Renu, You need to get a qualified arborist to inspect the site and the tree. I have no idea what the retaining wall is made of and how it was built, nor do I know what soil you have and how deep it is…and much more is missing as well. Sorry that I can’t help. Don