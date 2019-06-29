Don’s Expert Answers: Isn’t growing/developing, has white spots all over

Question From:

Rachel in Baringa, Sunshine coast Queensland

Nature of problem:

Isn’t growing/developing, has white spots all over

Type of Plant (if known):

Bird of paradise

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

White spots all over

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix, in adequate sized pot

How often do you water the plant:

At least weekly. Its outside in the garden

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Its outside in the garden

How long since you planted it:

6 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Transferred from small pot I bought it in to a larger pot it can grow into & topped up with potting mix

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

It did flower a few months ago which I thought was a good sign & might be a turning point.

Also initially 6 months ago lots of ants invaded but none for months since I re-potted. Its about 45cm tall. I tried a photo but your website cant upload it, happy to send to a link? Thank you.

Answer:

Sorry Rachel, but I need a photo to be able to help you. Don