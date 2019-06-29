Don’s Expert Answers: Isn’t growing/developing, has white spots all over

Question From:
Rachel in Baringa, Sunshine coast Queensland
Nature of problem:
Isn’t growing/developing, has white spots all over
Type of Plant (if known):
Bird of paradise
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
White spots all over
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Potting mix, in adequate sized pot
How often do you water the plant:
At least weekly. Its outside in the garden
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Its outside in the garden
How long since you planted it:
6 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Transferred from small pot I bought it in to a larger pot it can grow into & topped up with potting mix
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
It did flower a few months ago which I thought was a good sign & might be a turning point.
Also initially 6 months ago lots of ants invaded but none for months since I re-potted. Its about 45cm tall. I tried a photo but your website cant upload it, happy to send to a link? Thank you.
Answer:
Sorry Rachel, but I need a photo to be able to help you. Don