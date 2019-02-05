Don’s Expert Answers: Identifying our Hedge

Question From:

Bethany in Swan Hill, Victoria Victoria

Nature of problem:

Identifying our Hedge

Type of Plant (if known):

Dark green oval leaves with a rough edge, small (4mm) pale green/white flower. Hedged at 1.75m tall, 1.25m wide and 20m long.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/A

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full Sunlight

How long since you planted it:

Unknown, potentially 20+ years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi,

I have recently moved to a new house which has a wonderful established hedge at the front. I’ve been unable to identify what it is though and many people have given me very different opinions.

I would love to know what type of plant it is so that I can take proper care of it and make sure that it thrives well into the future!

Thanks!

Bethany

Answer:

Sorry Bethany, but it is not possible to identify a plant from a brief description. Take a sample of the leaves and stems and flowers to your local nursery and ask for a qualified horticulturist to help ID it. Good luck, Don