Don’s Expert Answers: Identifying our Hedge

Bethany in Swan Hill, Victoria Victoria
Identifying our Hedge
Dark green oval leaves with a rough edge, small (4mm) pale green/white flower. Hedged at 1.75m tall, 1.25m wide and 20m long.
N/A
Clay
Once a week
Full Sunlight
Unknown, potentially 20+ years
No
Outdoors
Ground
Nil
I have recently moved to a new house which has a wonderful established hedge at the front. I’ve been unable to identify what it is though and many people have given me very different opinions.
I would love to know what type of plant it is so that I can take proper care of it and make sure that it thrives well into the future!
Bethany
Sorry Bethany, but it is not possible to identify a plant from a brief description. Take a sample of the leaves and stems and flowers to your local nursery and ask for a qualified horticulturist to help ID it. Good luck, Don