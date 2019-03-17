Don’s Expert Answers: I would like to put in a row of cupressus sempervirens glauca down our driveway. could you please tell me if these are suitable for our climate.

Question From:

margaret vaughan in walkervale, walkervale Queensland

Nature of problem:

I would like to put in a row of cupressus sempervirens glauca down our driveway. could you please tell me if these are suitable for our climate.

Type of Plant (if known):

n/a

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

none

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

as needed

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

at least 10

How long since you planted it:

not yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

if they need it

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

If these are not suitable could you recommend something. We like these trees as we are getting older and they don’t need pruning. Our garden bed is 1.5m wide and would prefer something that grows no wider than a metre. hoping you can help us. thanking you margaret

Answer:

Hi Margaret,

No blue Pencil pines are not good in your area. Try a Spartan Juniper – they are far better and they do everything that you wanted. Don