Don’s Expert Answers: I want to know what to plant?

Question From:

Jo Lawton in Bayview heights, Cairns Queensland

Nature of problem:

I want to know what to plant?

Type of Plant (if known):

?

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

?

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

?

How often do you water the plant:

Every 2 days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

?

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

?

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Will be in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

?

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I want to plant a non invasive creeper/ vine to grow onto a wall then up a trellis…total height about 2 metres. It will be in Sun for most of the day and I’m hoping to screen out the neighbours. I don’t want it to grow and be invasive. I would appreciate your help. Kind regards .. Jo

Answer:

Hi Jo, Local knowledge is always best here – so check out local plants in your neighbourhood or ask at the local nursery or gardening club. You might look at Allamandas (yellow flowers), the Bower vine (pandoreas) or dwarf bougainvilleas. Don