Don’s Expert Answers: Huge yucca stumps, don’t know how to get rid of, been in for about 5 years

Question From:
Malcolm Gilbert in Pinjarra, Pinjarra Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Huge yucca stumps, don’t know how to get rid of, been in for about 5 years
Type of Plant (if known):
yucca
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
need to go
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy and clay
How often do you water the plant:
twice a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8
How long since you planted it:
about 6 years ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Did’nt know how yucca plants grew. Started to push fence over, cut down with chain saw and massive stump.I need your help on how to get get rid of massive stump.poison or what,small area
Answer:
Yes poison it with Roundup.