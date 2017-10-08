Don’s Expert Answers: Hay Fever/Asthma

Question From:

Sandra Brown in ORMISTON, ORMISTON Queensland

Nature of problem:

Hay Fever/Asthma

Type of Plant (if known):

Geisha Girl Plant

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy / Clay

How often do you water the plant:

every two weeks

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

9 hours

How long since you planted it:

5 Years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, 1 in 5 2 months ago

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Just cutting back

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

We are emailing on behalf of our son who lives at Newton Adelaide. Single parent. We are going down this Sunday.

We have planted a Geisha Girl plant right infront of his bedroom, its about 6 ft high, gives him loads of privacy, and looks beautiful. Also at the front we planted a few Lilly Pillys.

However we are trying to eliminate, everything which has anything to do with Hayfever / Asthma, as he is getting much worse.

If we took this plant out, could you please advise of a replacement.

We really do appreciate your help, thank you.

Answer:

Hi Sandra, I don’t understand what you are doing and why. Step one is to get your son to go to an allergy specialist to find out what he is allergic to. Just removing plants is dangerous. Whatever you replace your plants with could create worse problems. Information is power. Don

