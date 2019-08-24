Don’s Expert Answers: galahs plucking out grass

Question From:

in strathalbyn , strathalbyn South Australia

Nature of problem:

galahs plucking out grass

Type of Plant (if known):

kikuyu

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

n/a

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

8 weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Don I read an article that you wrote on this and said ALUM at a rate of approximately one teaspoon per litre of water, how often should you treat the lawn, do you use a watering can or just a lite spray with a sprayer . Will the alum affect the grass at all .you said the galahs don’t like the taste, i hope you are right asthe grass just cost me $3000 to buy.

Thanks Dave

Answer:

Hi Dave, There is never one perfect answer for getting rid of pests. Alum tastes bitter and is the main ingredient in anti nail-biting preparations. It is harmless to people, plants and the environment. Alum may work (use a teaspoon per litre of water), but it doesn’t always work. You could also try a weak black tea solution (about one quarter strength), or some wasabe at the rate of one teaspoon per litre of water. All of these should be sprayed onto the grass. Even though I am a lifelong bird breeder, I still have no idea what the Galahs are actually eating. It could be grass new growth embryos, or they could be just drinking the grass sap. Maybe you could make a chook poo brew from Dynamic Lifter or similar by soaking it in water for a few days – then spray that onto the lawn. That would also be an excellent lawn food as well. Let me know how you get on. Good luck, Don