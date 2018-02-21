Don’s Expert Answers: Crasula undulata is losing leave and has gone very leggy

Question From:

Colleen Coles in Cumberland Reach , Windsor New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Crasula undulata is losing leave and has gone very leggy

Type of Plant (if known):

Crasula undulata

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Loosing leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

Rarely

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 hr

How long since you planted it:

1 year

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Covered verandah

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The leaves are turning cream then falling off

Answer:

Hi Colleen, I suspect that your crassula is dying due to lack of water. To get water back into your dry as dust potting mix, I suggest that you emerge the entire pot and plant in water to just above the potting mix for 45 minutes, then take it out and allow it to drain. Crassulas need watering a liitle and often. Maybe once or twice a week in the warm months and once every fortnight during the cold months. Fertilise with Osmocote liquid all purpose fertiliser in their water every month or two during the warm months. Very few covered verandahs get 8 hours of sun each day. Good luck, Don