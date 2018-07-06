Don’s Expert Answers: Chemical poisoning

Question From:

Jess in Arkansas , Rogers International

Chemical poisoning

Fiddle leaf fig tree

Granite sealer was spilled into my tree’s pot (about 6oz)

Potting aoil

Once a week

8

3 months

Osmocote plant food

Indoor

Pot

N/a

This fig tree has been thriving since I brought it home this spring but our construction crew accidentally dropped granite sealer on it today (it’s clear and they thought it was water). I’m so sad at the thought of losing it and wonder if there is anything I can do to help it fight the chemicals. It was overdue for watering, so I flushed it with a little more water than usual and let the liquid drain out outside instead of in the pan. I was going to try repotting it tomorrow and fertilizing it for good measure. Does my lovely plant have a chance?

Hi Jess, You have given it your best shot – leave it alone now to see what happens. Do not fertilise it and do not re-pot it. Just leave it alone, and do not over-water it either. In September re-assess it and maybe re-pot it then. Don