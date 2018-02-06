Don’s Expert Answers: can i grow rannuculus in warm whether

Question From:

arch in castle hill, castle hill Queensland

Nature of problem:

can i grow rannuculus in warm whether

Type of Plant (if known):

rannuculus

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

How long since you planted it:

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Arch, While I have little local knowledge of the Townsville area, I can say that Ranunculi don’t really like Queensland much. They are more suited to cooler areas. Nonetheless you can grow them with some care and a fair bit of effort. You could sow either seeds or Tubers now. I suggest that you grow them in potting mix in large pots. They like full sun with protection from the wind. Use any complete fertiliser such as Osmocote All Purpose liquid. Some composted cow manure as 1-2cm mulch would be good too. Water 3 times a week. Good luck, Don