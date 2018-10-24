Don’s Expert Answers: Camellias

Question From:

Maureen Hunter in Willetton, Perth Western Australia

Camellias

Camellias

Camellias are growing well, but they are in the wrong place.

Sandy

twice a week during summer, not at all during winter

They are in full sun until about 5pm

Not sure as they were in the garden when we bought the house. They are about 2 metres tall

Slow release pellets

Outdoors

Ground

None

We have about 10 x 2m high red and deep pink camellias which were in the garden when we bought the house two years ago. Unfortunately they have been planted in a curve around the swimming pool which is only about 1 metre away all the way around, so all leaves and flowers drop into it. Would it be possible to transplant these into pots please or shall we have to just take them out?

Answer:

Hi Maureen. I am not sure what you mean and what plants you have. I guess that they might be Sasanqua Camellias which tolerate full sun quite well. If you want to grow them in full sun you will need Wine Cask sized pots. Transplant them in July. Cut a root ball about 70cm in diameter and wash two thirds of the soil from the roots. Plant the camellias into a premium quality potting mix like Osmocote and grow them in part shade for 3-4 months. This is still a risky procedure and you may well lose some of them. Good luck, Don