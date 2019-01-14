Don’s Expert Answers: Bartlet pear fruits but only delivers thumb size fruit Tree has been pruned and fertilised

Question From:
Eric Western in sarina range, sarina Queensland
Nature of problem:
Bartlet pear fruits but only delivers thumb size fruit Tree has been pruned and fertilised
Type of Plant (if known):
Bartlet pear
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Healthy looking
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Rich organic soil first 300 mm then a sandy clay like material
How often do you water the plant:
Summer never as we have enough rain but in winter we water 1 per week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
12
How long since you planted it:
5 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes blood and bone Cow Poo and horse Poo
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out doors in a paddock
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
0
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
2nd tree with similar problems and treatments
Answer:
Hi Eric, I am worried about not watering the plant in Summer. This would definitely cause undersized fruits every 2nd or 3rd year. I would water it with a sprinkler once a week for 45 minutes. You are using mostly nitrogenous fertilisers, so the plant will give you lush growth and fewer & smaller fruit. Fruit tree fertiliser would be better. Don