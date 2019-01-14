Don’s Expert Answers: Bartlet pear fruits but only delivers thumb size fruit Tree has been pruned and fertilised

Question From:

Eric Western in sarina range, sarina Queensland

Bartlet pear fruits but only delivers thumb size fruit Tree has been pruned and fertilised

Bartlet pear

Healthy looking

Rich organic soil first 300 mm then a sandy clay like material

Summer never as we have enough rain but in winter we water 1 per week

12

5 years

Yes blood and bone Cow Poo and horse Poo

Out doors in a paddock

in the ground

0

2nd tree with similar problems and treatments

Answer:

Hi Eric, I am worried about not watering the plant in Summer. This would definitely cause undersized fruits every 2nd or 3rd year. I would water it with a sprinkler once a week for 45 minutes. You are using mostly nitrogenous fertilisers, so the plant will give you lush growth and fewer & smaller fruit. Fruit tree fertiliser would be better. Don