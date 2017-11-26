Don’s Expert Answers:

Question From:

David in Nambour, Nambour Queensland

Nature of problem:

—

Type of Plant (if known):

—

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

—

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

—

How often do you water the plant:

—

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

—

How long since you planted it:

—

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

—

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

—

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

—

What other treatments have you given the plant:

—

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Don

This isn’t a question- I just want to say I’m really happy about how my question was answered. directly like that. Also I admire your good intelligent practical character.

All the best

David

Answer:

Thanks David that is very kind…and I am FREE!