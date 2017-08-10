Don’s Expert Answers: very little fruit

Question From:

Lesley Nugent in Brassall, Brassall Queensland

Nature of problem:

very little fruit

Type of Plant (if known):

Mardarin Tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Only fruits 66 mardarins a season

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

nearly all day

How long since you planted it:

4 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I was told to be patient

Answer:

Hi Lesley, Mandarins are known as biennial croppers. that is, they crop well one year and not the next. In your case, lack of fertiliser is the problem. Fertilise your plant twice a year in August and February with citrus food. Don

Comments