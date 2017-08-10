Don’s Expert Answers: very little fruit

Question From:
Lesley Nugent in Brassall, Brassall Queensland
Nature of problem:
very little fruit
Type of Plant (if known):
Mardarin Tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Only fruits 66 mardarins a season
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy
How often do you water the plant:
once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
nearly all day
How long since you planted it:
4 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I was told to be patient
Answer:
Hi Lesley, Mandarins are known as biennial croppers. that is, they crop well one year and not the next. In your case, lack of fertiliser is the problem. Fertilise your plant twice a year in August and February with citrus food. Don