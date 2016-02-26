Don’s Expert Answers: root of tree heading for main watr supply pipe..Want to cut one (1) root hoping the tree will not be advesley harmed.

Question From:
Warren Reid in Malua Bay, Batemans Bay NSW
root of tree heading for main watr supply pipe..Want to cut one (1) root hoping the tree will not be advesley harmed.
CRAPEMYRTAL
none
clay
Once a fortnight
maximum 8 to 9 hours per day.Located in centre of lawn 8 to 9 Hrs. per day. located in centre of lawn
Crepemyrtle
7 years
potash 2 years ago
Outdoors
In ground
Only Water
Answer: Hi Warren, I wouldn’t cut it. Firstly, roots almost never affect water supply pipes. They sometimes grow into drainage pipes that are incorrectly installed or are made of terracotta. If you cut that root, then dozens of crepe myrtle suckers will emerge all over the lawn for the next 50 years or so. Bad idea Warren…Don