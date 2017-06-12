Don’s Expert Answers: Rhopalidia paper wasps

Question From:

Paddy Martin in Narangba, Brisbane Queensland

Rhopalidia paper wasps





















Other Comments:

Just over 6 years ago, I became anaphylactic to Rhopalidia paper wasps – severe reaction which basically will put me into cardiac arrest with 90 seconds of being stung. The application of at least two epipens will keep me going – hopefully – until the ambulance gets to me – but after 8 stings within a three year period – and three resulting in cardiac arrest – I had to move to anther area that is hopefully a little less prone to harbour these wasps. I’m now in the process of creating new lawns etc at my new home – and want to certainly have plants of some sort or another – but obviously not plants that Rhopalidia paper wasps will find attractive to live in. Agaphanthus / Bromilieads/ succulents etc I guess would be a start – but can you help with any other suggestions of plant / shrubs etc that may be worth considering for this somewhat “specialised purpose”. I’m even loathe to plant any sort of tree – knowing that the wasps will often nest in the branches – which may be fine when the tree is mature – and they nest in the higher branches well out of face level. but the interim growing period would not leave me feeling any degree of comfort. Any suggestions would be greatly applreciated.

Answer:

Hi Paddy, I too react badly to paper wasp stings – but nowhere near as badly as you do. My main reaction is pain and severe swelling which immobilises the limb that was stung. I use prednisolone tablets prescribed by my doctor. We had the giant Asian paper wasps at my place some years back and I was stung about 30 times. The pain was excruciating. Native paper wasps are everywhere, so I don’t think that you can do much to keep them away unless you pay a pest control company to do regular visits. Even then the odds are that they will miss many nests due to the difficulty in locating them. Even if you could identify and destroy which trees etc that they use to make their paper, and the flowers that the adults feed on, the wasps will fly next door to get whatever they need. You could ask the Queensland Museum and/or a pest control company for advice I guess. Good luck, Don

Comments