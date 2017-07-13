Don’s Expert Answers: I am looking to plant along fence line but about a metre from a new pool. I love the look of ficus hilli but getting mixed information about their roots. Melbourne west facing backyard would magnolia teddy bear or little gem be better that ficus and if so which one.

Question From:

Kimberley Marshall in Elsternwick, Vic Victoria

I am looking to plant along fence line but about a metre from a new pool. I love the look of ficus hilli but getting mixed information about their roots. Melbourne west facing backyard would magnolia teddy bear or little gem be better that ficus and if so which one.

Sandy

I want to plant I. Ground

Hi Kimberley. Do not, do not ever plant a Hills Weeping Fig in your backyard anywhere! This nasty tree will break pipes, foundations, footpaths and roads up to 50m or more away. Even a Magnolia ‘Teddy Bear’ or a ‘Little Gem’ is likely to cause trouble in such a confined space. Local knowledge is always best, so look around your nearby streets to see what other people are growing for this purpose. Then pop in and ask them for the name of the plant, or take a flower & a small branch to a good nursery like the Greenery, 4 Banksia St Heidelberg. They can also advise you of the best plants to choose. Don

