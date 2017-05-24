Don’s Expert Answers: Hi, I have seen many YouTube for grafting mango tree. Looks easy, but really it is easy to graft? I don’t want to loose my plant. Could you please help me? Thanks.

Question From:

Pragna in Peakhurst , Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Hi, I have seen many YouTube for grafting mango tree. Looks easy, but really it is easy to graft? I don’t want to loose my plant. Could you please help me? Thanks.

Type of Plant (if known):

Mango

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No problem yet

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

Everyday in summers. Less in winter

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

Last year

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

I think don’t need to at this stage

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In a pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Pragna, Beware the dreaded YouTube! So much BAD info there. Mangos are amongst the weirdest plants in the world: each seed produces 3-4 shoots of which 2-3 shoots are identical clones of the parent tree. That is, you never need to graft them since most of the seed shoots are the same as mum. Usually the most vigorous shoots are the same as mum, so grow this mango from seed.

Don

Comments