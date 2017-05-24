Don’s Expert Answers: Hi, I have seen many YouTube for grafting mango tree. Looks easy, but really it is easy to graft? I don’t want to loose my plant. Could you please help me? Thanks.

Question From:
Pragna in Peakhurst , Sydney New South Wales
Hi, I have seen many YouTube for grafting mango tree. Looks easy, but really it is easy to graft? I don’t want to loose my plant. Could you please help me? Thanks.
Mango
No problem yet
Potting mix
Everyday in summers. Less in winter
All day
Last year
I think don’t need to at this stage
Outdoor
In a pot
None
Hi Pragna, Beware the dreaded YouTube! So much BAD info there. Mangos are amongst the weirdest plants in the world: each seed produces 3-4 shoots of which 2-3 shoots are identical clones of the parent tree. That is, you never need to graft them since most of the seed shoots are the same as mum. Usually the most vigorous shoots are the same as mum, so grow this mango from seed.
Don