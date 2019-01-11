Vale Kim Morris

Sadly, on 9 January we lost Kim Morris, one of Australia’s most awe-inspiring horticulturists.

In spite of massive problems with cancer Kim was heroic in organising a vast number of initiatives & events to bring greater professionalism to the horticulture industry. He worked tirelessly both in Australia & overseas.

Kim’s achievements are quite astounding.

Involved in developing horticulture programs for remote indigenous communities in solar powered hydroponics vegetable production.

Helped design the national training program for the Singapore Landscape industry.



He & his co-partner, Andrew Prowse,own the award winning design company ‘Garden City Design Co’ involving working with the landscape bureau of Zhanjiang China in creating the 37 ha Sino Australian Friendship Garden. He was also working with the Office of Australian War Graves to oversee the horticulture and design aspects of large War Cemetries in PNG, Queensland & NT.



He was National President of the Australian Institute of Horticulture from 2008-12 as well as taking on the position of Secretary of AIH.



Kim had been a garden broadcaster with ABC Far North radio as well as a garden columnist for the Cairns Post. We at Burke’s Backyard were fortunate enough to have Kim as our FNQ garden writer for our magazine for several years and he is remembered with love & respect by many who are quite devastated by his loss.

Farewell Kim. Gardening in Australia is indebted to you & you won’t be forgotten.