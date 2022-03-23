Native Birds Adapting to Man Made Environments

This group of birds may surprise you! A rainbow lorikeet, a crested pigeon and a noisy miner, all native birds eating the same piece of bread in the gutter of the local shopping centre.

This is important for two reasons: firstly, they are experimenting with new available foods, and secondly, they are native birds replacing feral birds such as feral pigeons or sparrows.

Like all wild animals, these birds will still balance their diets, but maybe some healthier bird foods put for them might be better?

Never lose sight of the fact that native birds must adapt to the changed environment or risk becoming either locally or totally extinct.

Please post photos of native birds adapting to the changed world, to cheer us all up.

