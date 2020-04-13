Don’s Expert Answers: When and how do you prune a native hibiscus

Question From:
in Alstonville, Ballina New South Wales
Nature of problem:
When and how do you prune a native hibiscus
Type of Plant (if known):
It is a native
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No problem
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Red soil
How often do you water the plant:
When it rains
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun
How long since you planted it:
2 years ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the front garden
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
It is getting quite large
Answer:
Hi Jenny, As with most natives Alyogyne huegelii the bluish-mauve native hibiscus (there are many other native hiibiscus species etc), is usually pruned immediately after the major Spring flowering. But, you can prune it whenever you like, even though this may cost you some flowers. Don