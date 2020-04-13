Don’s Expert Answers: When and how do you prune a native hibiscus

Question From:

in Alstonville, Ballina New South Wales

Nature of problem:

When and how do you prune a native hibiscus

Type of Plant (if known):

It is a native

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No problem

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Red soil

How often do you water the plant:

When it rains

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

2 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the front garden

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

It is getting quite large

Answer:

Hi Jenny, As with most natives Alyogyne huegelii the bluish-mauve native hibiscus (there are many other native hiibiscus species etc), is usually pruned immediately after the major Spring flowering. But, you can prune it whenever you like, even though this may cost you some flowers. Don