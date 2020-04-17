Don’s Expert Answers: What is this plant please

Question From:
in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales
What is this plant please
outdoors
in the ground
I’d the name of this plant please. I believe it’s an orchid
Thank you
Answer:
What a timely question! This is a crucifix orchid. I guess that your name is N/A too….or is it Solara? Mine is Don.