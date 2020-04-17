Don’s Expert Answers: What is this plant please

Question From:

in Tighes Hill, Newcastle New South Wales

Nature of problem:

What is this plant please

Type of Plant (if known):

N/A

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/A

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

N/A

How often do you water the plant:

N/A

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

N/A

How long since you planted it:

N/A

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/A

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

N/A

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I’d the name of this plant please. I believe it’s an orchid

Thank you

Answer:

What a timely question! This is a crucifix orchid. I guess that your name is N/A too….or is it Solara? Mine is Don.