Don’s Expert Answers: We have a mosquito problem – even coming into the winter season! We believe they are attracted to the plants in the garden.

Question From:

in Darlinghurst, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

We have a mosquito problem – even coming into the winter season! We believe they are attracted to the plants in the garden.

Type of Plant (if known):

No idea what the plant is?! See photos

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

mozzie lover

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

normal soil

How often do you water the plant:

when it rains

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

no direct sunlight

How long since you planted it:

bought the house 6 months ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

foul language

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

We need to get rid of the mozzie problem!!!! HELP US DON! We can’t use our outdoor area, or keep the windows open from dusk as these pesky mozzies keep biting.

We think they are attracted to the plant, in which we would be happy to get rid of and replace with another type of screening plant that does not attract these little bitters.

HELP!

Love, itchy and scratchy.

Aka…Prue and Ross

Answer:

Hi Prue & Ross, No plants attract mozzies. There are some claimed to repell them but they are frauds. Water is the problem. Small pools in saucers under pots, pools in poorly-installed guttering (ie not enough slope), pools in rubbish or in garden ponds. Remember that pools might be next door, so peer over the fence.

There are mozzie controlling devices. Most emit carbon dioxide which attracts mozzies to their doom (go online to find them). Electronic devices that attract and electrocute them don’t work: they only kill other insects, even if they are called Mozzie Busters.

There are fewer mozzies in Winter. Good luck, Don.