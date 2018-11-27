Don’s Expert Answers: Tree is dying

Question From:
Ebony Storm in Wakool, wakool New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Tree is dying
Type of Plant (if known):
Rbina Mop Top
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
the lefts are turning yellow, and slowly dying off
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy, clay
How often do you water the plant:
4 days a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
most of the day
How long since you planted it:
5 weeks
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes, 25.11.16 with seasol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I planted a Robina mop top tree about 3 months ago and noticed all the leaves were dying on it, so as per researched I cut it all back and hoping it will grow back, I had planted another mop tree about 5 weeks ago and its now doing the same. its in a pretty hot area of my backyard, its goos soil and well drained.
Answer:
Hi Ebony, Please write down the name of the idiot who recommended pruning the tree back, and put it on the fridge with a note; “never trust this idiot”.
It is most likely that the poor plant died of lack of water. Even if you watered it with a hose, the plant may still be dry. Thev tree in the photo seems dead, but remove the end of the hose and turn the water on and plunge the hose into the soil for a couple of minutes. Do this many times around the tree until it is flooded. Good luck, Don